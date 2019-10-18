NC State students react to alum Christina Koch’s historic spacewalk on Friday morning

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Friday marks a historic moment in space travel as two female astronauts will venture on a space station mission.

Christina Koch, an NC State alum, and Jessica Meir will blast-off on Friday morning in an effort to install new batteries and replace a faulty power unit at the International Space Center.

CBS 17’s Jamiese Price was at NC State during the spacewalk to talk to current students about the Wolfpack alum.

“This is pretty cool especially to see all women because I was raised by all women. So, I have a lot of respect for women…It’s pretty cool to see something like this happen,” said NC State student Christian Garcia-Hernandez.

Many students agreed, saying how Koch is inspiring them to achieve their own goals in their careers.

“I’m a business student. It’s a predominately male dominated male dominated career and I feel definitely more motivated to to not let that bother me at all,” said Sonia Dubiansky.

Koch is a graduate of North Carolina State University and is the first from the school to ever go to space.

“It’s really awesome to see someone that I can look up to especially since I am an NC State student and see how far she’s come and to see how much NC State help her,” admired Dubiansky.

NASA has 38 active astronauts, only 12 are female.

The space walk will be live streamed at 6:30 a.m. on NASA's YouTube channel here.

