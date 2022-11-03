RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) — The N.C. State University community is mourning the loss of four students this fall. University leaders say at least two of those have been suicides.

The school took Thursday off for a Wellness Day and is asking that no professors take assignments or tests on Friday.

Shannon DuPree with N.C. State Student Wellness said she’s seeing more students open up about mental-health needs and look for ways to de-stress.

“I think it’s important for people to take advantage of what we have every day. We want to provide these opportunities so that people can take care of themselves year-round and beyond their time here at N.C. State,” DuPree.

Student Bri Hernandez said she’s trying to find ways to schedule in personal time in the business of senior year.

“Juggling internships, work, because I also have a part-time job, and also studying so like finding time to do that,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez said she’s saddened by the recent student deaths.

“Mental health is really important that universities should address it,” she said. “I know it’s a national problem but it felt really impactful because it is my community.”

The university held four Wellness days last school year to help students during the pandemic.

But N.C. State is far from alone in dealing with mental health concerns. Last fall, UNC-Chapel Hill also cancelled classes for a Wellness Day following two student suicides.

Across North Carolina, state Department of Health and Human Services data from April through June of this year show the highest rates of emergency visits for self-inflicted injuries in girls between the ages of 10 and 18, then young women ages 19 through 24.

“Especially our generation, there’s less of a stigma on mental health, people want to understand it and help others,” student Kate Healy said.

While school leaders said one day isn’t a fix-all, the school plans to take the feedback from students at multiple wellness gatherings this week.

“So I think implementing more Wellness days and then more knowledge to spread awareness about mental health and ways that the school can help,” Healy said.