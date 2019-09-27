NC State students worried over lack of alert after woman kidnapped, raped near campus

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Wendell man is behind bars after police say he grabbed a woman by her backpack and forced her into his car.

“It just makes me feel weird about wearing a backpack just knowing that that’s a way that people could grab you,” said North Carolina State University sophomore Emma McDaniels.

At around 3 a.m. Thursday, police got a call about a kidnapping off of Avent Ferry Road.

Raleigh police say the man responsible is Mario Meadows. Officers found Meadows’ car with the kidnapping victim still inside. As they approached, Meadows took off, hitting a police car in the process. N.C. State graduate student Matthew Graham was up late doing homework when he heard all of the commotion outside.

“All of a sudden, I heard a crazy amount of sirens going down here off of Avent Ferry and of course I couldn’t type into Google, ‘Sirens off of Avent Ferry’, but I guess that’s crazy that this happened right around here,” said Graham.

Officers caught up to Meadows on Avent Ferry Road and arrested him, charging him with rape and assault with a deadly weapon on a government official. Neither Graham nor McDaniels had heard about the reported rape until later Thursday.

“I’m a bit worried because we didn’t get a campus alert about it and I take classes on Centennial, and I’ll walk home from studio. And sometimes it’s dark outside,” said McDaniels. “So, I’m definitely not gonna be doing that because there’s like a 30 minute gap between the buses sometimes. Before I’d just walk home now no I’m gonna call an Uber or something.”

Meadows told police he met the victim through an app. The victim said she did not know the man. Documents show that the victim, a 34-year-old woman, did identify meadows as her attacker.

CBS 17 reached out to N.C. State police to find out why students were not notified but hasn’t yet heard back.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now