RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The move in for NC State students has officially begun.

Up until Saturday, students will be busy unpacking and getting settled in before that start of classes this semester on Monday.

“It’s just been really exciting. It’s been lots of, like getting stuff ready, getting prepared, kind of those feelings of things are about to start up again,” said Landon Perry. The sophomore and his parents arrived to campus Thursday afternoon to move in near Wolf Village.

Perry, who traveled from Richlands, added, “We’ve been prepping, buying stuff, getting stuff ready at our house. And then today we kind of loaded everything up in two cars and made our way up here.”

University staff said they’ll be welcoming an incoming class of more than 7,000 new students including more than 5,600 first-year students and more than 1,450 transfer students.

As students spent the day getting their living spaces situated, NC State University’s Chief of Police Daniel House said they’ve also been doing their part. House said, “We’ve had more students this year than we’ve ever had. And that number is growing, which is a great thing, but it also puts a strain on resources, as well.”

In addition to about 60 sworn officers, the chief said their 911 Center at the campus’s Public Safety Center continues to monitor the campus 24 hours a day. Chief House said their team is working smarter and constantly upgrading security and technology.

The campus currently has more than 3,500 security cameras strategically placed throughout public areas—specifically common areas and near entrances and exits of nearly every building.

“It’s a call center for everything, you know, even if it’s not a crime that’s happened, somebody has lost their keys. We get a call on that,” said Chief House.

The Chief gave CBS 17 an inside look inside the facility’s 911 Center and demonstrated the immediate response students, faculty and staff have when utilizing one of the several blue light phones or security stations often used to call for help in an emergency situation.

Chief House said some of the security devices are also equipped with cameras that allow them to see a 360-degree view. He added, “If you do have something happen, you know, we have video footage of it, but it also allows us to monitor, too, and see if something looks like it’s coming up or developing.”

Chief House also said security card access located at nearly every building at the university has also allowed them to quickly identify individuals or suspects.

“It lets us know, first of all, who is swiping and who’s going in, and that they’re supposed to have access to those areas,” he said.

While the student population has increased, the crime rate at the university has not.

The chief said, “Our crime rate has been very consistent. Even times when it seems like there’s more crime alerts than maybe we had in the past, like last year for example, that’s because we want to keep our community informed.”

“We’re required to send something out that happens on campus that affects us. But a lot of times, we’ll send out what we call a safety notice if something, you know, a major crime happened right off campus somewhere in the city of Raleigh. We’re not required to report those. We do because we want our students, faculty and staff to be safe,” said Chief House.

Since becoming police chief for NC State’s Police Department in 2020, House said he has continued to focus on building relationships, programs and transparency.

“During the protests, after George Floyd, we realized that there were maybe some communication gaps between our students,” House said.

Some students didn’t even know the university had a police department at the time.

He said the department has worked to bridge those gaps and even works alongside a student advisory group to improve communications.

The chief said they have also prioritized mental health and making sure all their officers are trained to respond in a crisis.

Chief House said students are excited for the fall semester and the officers are excited, too.

“It’s exciting time for us, too,” he said. “I mean, [the campus] is alive during the summer, but it really comes alive in the fall.”