NC State teams up with New Belgium Brewing; ‘Old Tuffy Lager’ on the way

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – New Belgium Brewing Company will sell an N.C. State-themed lager after the University and brewery announced a partnership Wednesday.

New Belgium will sell Old Tuffy Premium Lager in North Carolina starting in August.

The brewery was granted the licensing rights to brew the beer after New Belgium pledged to “provide annual support to student-success initiatives and research projects and help further develop the fermentation science program at the university.”

The agreement runs for five years and has the potential to run for five more.

N.C. State will receive a small portion of the proceeds from Old Tuffy.

“We are excited to launch this collaboration with New Belgium and pleased to partner with an industry leader that is dedicated to supporting NC State’s academic excellence and that also shares our values of innovation, a commitment to sustainability and the importance of community service,” said Chancellor Randy Woodson.

The partnership is aimed at getting students internships and traineeships that allow hands-on learning in the brewing industry.

“At New Belgium, we pride ourselves on proving that business can be a force for good,” said New Belgium CEO Steve Fechheimer. “Supporting the education of innovative and creative minds in North Carolina embodies that spirit and further shows our commitment to the State. We couldn’t be more excited to be working with NC State.”

