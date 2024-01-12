RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina State University is preparing to debut never-before-seen footage of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. speaking at Reynolds Coliseum in 1966.

It’s a speech once believed lost to history, because of the few records from the event. Only 90 seconds of footage exist from Dr. King’s visit, and there’s no audio, but researchers said it gives a glimpse into a historic visit.

“What’s startling is we now, even in the short moment, the intensity of his eyes, so we know Dr. King was animated and excited,” said Prof. Jason Miller, leader of the Five-Year Project.

The ten-minute immersive experience includes video from the speech, transcripts and footage of the Ku Klux Klan protesting Dr. King’s visit by marching through downtown Raleigh.

Around 1,800 people protested the speech, but Dr. King spoke to an audience of more than 5,000 people.

“They intentionally set out to oppose and steal the headlines from Dr. King,” said Prof. Miller, “Fortunately, because one man had his video camera going that day, he documented that history and is setting the record straight. That right now we know that Dr. King and his forces had an incredible impact.”

NC State will publicly show the exhibit on Wednesday, Jan. 19 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Prof. Miller says he will also speak more in-depth about the project at the North Carolina Museum of Art on Thursday.