NC State to require masks on campus, in classes through fall semester

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – N.C. State University is requiring students, staff, and visitors to wear a mask in all university buildings through at least the end of the fall semester.

The school made the announcement Monday. Last week, UNC-Chapel Hill made similar announcement.

Masks will also be required outdoors on campus if proper social distancing is not possible.

Face masks will not be required in private offices and residence hall rooms when alone or with a roommate.

A mask will also not be required if someone is walking in an “uncrowded outdoor location.”

“Everyone on campus is expected to carry a face covering at all times, in case they encounter an unforseen situation where at least 6 feet of physical distance cannot be maintained,” the school said in a release.

The school will provide masks to those who need them.

N.C. State is scheduled to start an amended fall semester on August 10 – nine days earlier than originally planned.