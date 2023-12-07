RALEIGH, NC – NC State kicked off it’s annual “De-Stress Fest” Thursday. The week of activities coincides with the university’s finals week, in order to give students a chance to take a much needed break.

The week is run through the Wellness and Recreation department, which partners with other campus groups to bring low commitment events to students. The main priority is to reward students for their hard work throughout the semester while offering a reprieve from finals studying.

“It can feel very overwhelming when you know that there is a lot to do, and you know that this big thing is on the way. Our role is to really make sure we carve out those opportunities and identify pathways for students to see it,” said Alexis Steptoe, assistant director of the Wellness and Recreation team at NC State.

One event held with Multicultural Student Affairs gave students free coffee, hot chocolate, and snacks. RayShaun Williams, a freshman at NC State, said that as an engineering student, events like these are nice, because it can be difficult to work breaks into his study schedule.

“As myself in engineering, you can imagine how that goes. We’re very thankful for these events for sure,” said Williams.

NC State is holding more events throughout finals week, including Pause for Paws, where students can spend some quality time with certified therapy dogs.