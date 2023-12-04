RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – High schoolers eager to take off into a STEM workforce with two programs.

“I don’t think there’s any other program out there like this one,” said Dr. Jason Painter, Director of NC State University Science House.

GIST is a program that connects students with autism to geographic information systems. Catalyst is a program for students with any disability, concentrating on STEM content and skills. Both are held at NCSU’s Science House.

“There’s so many different opportunities,” said JD Wallace, instructor. “And that’s something that this program focuses on is, you know, really trying to share and bring people in, bring speakers in to talk about the different industries where you can use drones.”

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, 80% of people with disabilities are unemployed between the ages of 24 and 64 years old. That’s what motivated Program Director, Joann Blumenfeld, to create Catalyst at NCSU two years ago.

“In North Carolina, we have over 225,000 students with disabilities in public schools. And think about 80 percent unemployed,” said Blumenfeld.

Some students enroll in the program to expand their career options.

“I found this program and I really enjoyed it. It gives me a lot more opportunities in life,” said James Noble, student.

Other students who enroll already have a goal in mind.

“I’d like to fly drones for the Air Force,” said Sam Moschetto, student.

Catalyst received National Science Foundation grants, providing students with both course work and hands-on learning.

“You go to certification, you learn the regulations, airspace, whether or not the do’s and don’ts of FAA and then also the manual stick skills, you know, and also learn about autonomous flight,” said Dr. James Alexander, instructor.

Students in the program have chances to land paid internships and go into the workforce making around $45 dollars per hour.

“It’s not really that easy. But like after a month or two, it’s really easy, and it’s really fun,” said Cameron Meyers, student.

Catalyst provides students with opportunities such as being invited to NASA.

It’s been very fulfilling, you know, trust me, it’s an absolute different feeling and setting, you know, to part knowledge to your young generation,” said Omkesswar Shukla, instructor.

Blumenfeld said the program leads kids to a life of high-level employment.

“I always say the greatest wasted national resource in the US is people with disabilities,” said Blumenfeld.

A virtual and in-person open house will be soon to get ready for the next school year. For more information visit The Science House.