RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A local university is partnering with 321 Coffee to produce a co-branded coffee.

N.C. State announced Tuesday that it will partner with alumni-owned and operated 321 Coffee to produce a licensed co-branded coffee.

The coffee is called the “Greater Good” blend and will be available to buy from 321 Coffee starting April 11 with preorders starting Tuesday.

The university said the medium roast coffee features branding and barista Sam, who is one of 321 coffee’s first employees and a lifelong Wolfpack fan.

“N.C. State and 321 are like a second family to me,” said Sam. “Having their support means everything.”

321 Coffee has more than 50 adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities that work for the business. The company, which began in N.C. State’s dorm rooms, has four locations in the Triangle with plans for expansion.

A portion of the proceeds will go to support N.C. State student scholarships in areas of need, merit, study abroad, and athletics.

To preorder the coffee, click here.