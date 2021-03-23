NC State University to being vaccinating staff, students against COVID-19 on Wednesday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With freezers on hand, North Carolina State University has been preparing for months to receive COVID-19 vaccine doses.

They have now received their first 300 doses of the Moderna vaccine and another 300 doses of Johnson and Johnson.

More than 11,000 members of the N.C. State community are already pre-registered. The campus will start its first vaccinations Wednesday.

Staff and faculty 65 years old and older, those with medical conditions and essential personnel will be the first to get the shot.

As some may have already received the vaccine elsewhere, that group is expected to move quickly.

Other faculty and students will follow.

The vaccine clinic will be open 5 days a week in the Tally Student Union ballroom.

“Because we’re using student health service staff, we’ve also hired a few people. But, given that we’re not a health campus we don’t have a lot of health professional students that we can sort of muster up and help us out. But, that’s actually a good clip for us” said Dr. Julie Casani. Dr. Casani is the Medical Director of Student Health Services.

The university is notified on Thursdays and Fridays what the next week’s supply will be.

As long as the weekly supply continues, Casani plans to continue vaccinations through the summer and into the fall as new students arrive.

“You know we want students to be protected when they come back. We want a good fall season you know we miss it and we miss having students around on campus.”

Casani also wants people who are wary to understand the vaccine is safe.

Yes, there may be a day after the shot you don’t feel so great but that’s better than the alternative.

“It’s just like I tell people, I got vaccinated and I still take precautions, I still wear my mask I still wash my hands I still stay six feet apart but now I’ve been vaccinated too so I feel a lot better being out in crowds with other people and seeing patients in student health.”

N.C. State faculty, staff and students can pre-register for a COVID vaccine here.