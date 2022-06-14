RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The N.C. State College of Veterinary Medicine said an “isolated” and “unfortunate” incident led to a blood donation horse being euthanized.

N.C. State addressed the horse’s death following a report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture which was part of a routine inspection on May 11.

The report says the school’s Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee failed to conduct in-depth investigations into the deaths of animals even after the committee was made aware of the incidents.

In a statement to CBS 17, the College of Veterinary Medicine said a team did not recognize the symptoms of a bladder stone in a horse before it was euthanized.

That horse provided “life-saving blood donations for other sick horses,” according to N.C. State.

The USDA report says an observer saw the horse had urine scalding on the rear legs from incontinence.

A husbandry sheet at the college showed the horse had been observed daily.

But the USDA said, “there was no indication in the records that the urinary incontinence, urine scalding of the rear legs and/or the foul odor had been detected and/or reported to the Site Veterinarian or the AV (attending veterinarian).”

An investigation by the USDA’s inspector said several College of Veterinary Medicine employees expressed concern about the horse and said there was no “Standard Operating Procedure describing how daily observations and communication to the AV must occur.”

The horse received treatment as soon as the AV learned about its condition.

The animal was taken to the Veterinary Teaching Hospital for further treatment where a large cystolith, or bladder stone, was found in the horse’s bladder, the report says.

The horse was then euthanized.

The USDA report then said:

“Each research facility shall establish and maintain programs of adequate veterinary care that includes daily observations of all animals to assess their health and well-being, provided however, that daily observation of animals may be accomplished by someone other than the AV; and provided further, that a mechanism of direct and frequent communications is required so that timely and accurate information on problems of animal health, behavior, and well-being is conveyed to the AV.”

In response to the report, the N.C. State College of Veterinary Medicine said it strengthened procedures and requirements for the daily treatment of animals, something the USDA report said the school had until June 15 to complete.