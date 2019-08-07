1  of  2
NC State vet student dead after being hit by car in California, university says

Samantha Lin. (Courtesy of N.C. State)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A North Carolina State University student died Monday night after being hit by a car in California, the university announced.

Samantha Lin was a member of N.C. State College of Veterinary Medicine Class of 2020. She turned 25 in July.

“She was passionate, fun and dedicated to helping as many as possible through veterinary medicine,” N.C. State said.

Lin was a native of San Antonio, Texas. She was a graduate of Harvard University.

“Our hearts go out to Sam’s family, friends and to all of those she touched so deeply,” N.C. State said.

The university said it will have counselors on hand at the CVM campus.

