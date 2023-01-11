RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — NC State University Police said a sexual battery took place near campus Wednesday morning.

Police said they received a report of a sexual battery that took place shortly before 8 a.m. at an apartment complex across the street from NC State’s North Campus, in the 100 block of Logan Court.

It was reported that a subject approached a female student, made an inappropriate comment and inappropriately touched her.

The victim described the suspect as wearing a dark-colored hoodie with a blue and red logo on the front left, dark-colored pants, a dark-colored knit cap with a red band around it and carrying a dark-colored backpack with white stripes on the left shoulder strap.

The victim also described the suspect as having dark-colored, short length facial hair and is estimated to be in his early to mid-twenties. The suspect left the scene in an unknown direction.

Police said there is no other information regarding the suspect’s description. Police do not know if the suspect is affiliated with NC State University.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call 911 or the Raleigh Police Department at 919-878-3561.