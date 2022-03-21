RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The parking lot was full outside of Reynolds Coliseum on North Carolina State University’s campus Monday afternoon.

The lines to get in were also just as busy.

“We are so excited about this,” said Tiffany Terrell.

Terrell graduated from NC State. She said she and her family are huge fans.

She said her 5-year-old daughter Lexie was the biggest reason why they came out to see the women’s basketball team.

The Wolfpack took on Kansas State University in their second-round match-up in the NCAA tournament.

“I asked daddy why we don’t watch girl’s games and then dad said we could go to one,” Lexie said smiling.

Lexie also held a sign that said, “I asked my daddy why we never watch girls play basketball? He got me tickets ASAP.”

Terrell’s 8-year-old son Titus also came to Monday’s game.

“He was like ‘mommy, how good are they this year?’ I was like ‘the girls are good’,” said Terrell.

Filomena Garcia brought her daughters to the game also.

“I love that they get to watch women play and be successful,” she said.

This is the first year the women’s NCAA tournament is using the March Madness branding, which has been synonymous with the men’s tournament.

In the fall, the NCAA made the announcement after a review of the disparities between the 2021 men’s and women’s tournaments.

The NCAA promised better marketing and adjustments in the budgets.

As the NCAA makes a bigger investment, lifelong fan and N.C. State alum Coretta Miller said she’s putting her money on the Wolfpack winning the national championship.

“I got all of my money on them. All of it. I don’t have a lot of money, but I have all my money on them,” Miller said.

This will be the fourth-straight NCAA tournament Sweet 16 appearance for the Wolfpack and 15th overall.

