NC State’s annual security report shows increase in rape, robbery and hate crimes

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — N.C. State police released its annual report on crime and fire safety. The report showed an increase in some types of crime, including rape, robbery, and hate crimes.

It’s been a different kind of school year. Fewer students are on campus, after classes moved online.

“Usually I feel pretty safe walking around here,” Jacob Camaya, a sophomore said.

As CBS 17 reported there’s been a spike in crime on campus. N.C. State Police confirm cars have been broken into and bikes were stolen.

A new report provides a better picture of the specifics. The University required to make that annual review public. It shows the number of rapes in 2017 was 18, in 2018 it dipped to 11. Then in 2019, it increased to 14. Robberies were up to eight in 2019. It was half of that in 2018.

“It’s hard to know why things might really be up,” Brendan Young, a sophomore said.

“I do appreciate the blue lights everywhere. That is comforting to know,” Katherine Troutman, a freshman said.

The report also looked at disciplinary referrals for liquor law violations. They continue to climb, up to 377 in 2019.

Hate crimes went from zero to two in that same year.

“Everyone here is super nice and looks after each other,” Sohum Signh, a junior said.

“They’re doing what they can do. They make their presence known. They’re parked late at night especially when some of those robberies take place,” Elliot Frasier, a junior said.

Students said campus police have done a good job of informing them when crimes happen. That’s part of their Wolf Alert system, it includes emails and text messages.

Click here to read the full report.