NC State’s chancellor expects to have students on campus this fall

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – N.C. State’s chancellor said he expects to have new and returning students on campus for the fall semester.

Chancellor Randy Woodson said the University is working with health experts and state officials to begin planning for the future as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to alter plans and schedules.

Woodson said there are no changes to how the University is currently operating – which includes classes for the spring and summer sessions being held online.

“We know the best opportunities for students to learn, engage, grow and succeed are available through the in-person interactions, support services and innovative environment that our campus provides,” Woodson said.

The chancellor said the school is ready to adjust plans as needed but it is “our top priority leading the process to make well-informed decisions about campus operations for the summer and fall.”

“Regardless of exactly what the fall ultimately looks like, we’ll be prepared to support our community and provide the best possible experience for our students,” he said.

On March 17, N.C. State announced it was limiting the number of students on campus and moving classes online.

A week later, the school postponed its spring graduation ceremonies.

RELATED: Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak in NC