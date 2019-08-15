NC State’s vice chancellor, dean for student affairs resigns

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – N.C. State University announced its vice chancellor and dean for the Division of Academic and Student Affairs has resigned, the school said in a statement released late Thursday.

Mike Mullen’s last day will be Friday, the school confirmed.

“An interim replacement will be announced soon,” the school said.

Mullen came to North Carolin State University in 2012 from the University of Kansas.

His bio on ncsu.edu reads that Mullen “provides leadership for academic, co-curricular and extracurricular support and programming for all students. He is also a professor in the Department of Soil Science.”

A specific reason for Mullen’s resignation was not immediately available.

However, in November 2018, an op-ed in Technician, N.C. State’s student-run newspaper, called for his resignation following a series of now- deleted tweets by Mullen.

“Sitting in the Renaissance lounge, working, listening to three redneck businessmen discussing democratic mobs and violence. Lots of coded language. #bloodboiling.”

Other tweets made by Mullen call for an executive order to do away with the second amendment to “Get guns off the street.”

CBS 17 will update this story as it develops.

More headlines from CBS17.com: