RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Strawberry season is well underway in North Carolina and the State Farmers Market celebrated the season Thursday with their annual Strawberry Day.

The event is put on each year by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture.

“North Carolina strawberries are always one of our favorites. It’s always a fun time. It means spring is definitely in full swing,” said Monica Wood, Market Manager for the State Farmers Market.

Those who came out got the chance to try strawberry samples and recipes, including a delicious strawberry cobbler.

North Carolina-based farmers sold strawberries at the event as well.

Shelly Johnson is the produce manager at Lee’s Produce and she said strawberries are a big staple for them.

The NC State Farmers Market celebrated the season Thursday with their annual Strawberry Day. (Brea Hollingsworth/CBS 17)

“This time of the year it’s one of our biggest crops. We have about two acres of strawberries and we sell them here and another local place close to our home,” said Johnson.

The fruit is a huge staple for the state too.

North Carolina produces over a thousand acres a year.

“North Carolina ranks fourth in production in the U.S. and so, we’re very proud of our North Carolina farmers and the crop that’s grown here,” said Wood.

In addition to the festivities, the State Farmers Market also held a strawberry desert contest.

A total of $400 dollars in prize money was awarded to the top 3 winners.