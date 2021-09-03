NC trooper involved in crash along I-40 east just past I-440 interchange

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper was involved in a crash on Interstate 40 in Raleigh Friday night, officials said.

The crash, which initially closed two eastbound lanes, was reported around 8:15 p.m. along I-40 eastbound near mile marker 301, which is near the Interstate 440 interchange.

There is no word on injuries or what caused the wreck.

Video from the scene appeared to show heavy damage to the front and rear of a North Carolina State Highway Patrol cruiser. A sedan in front of the cruiser appeared to have damage to the rear portion.

The two left eastbound lanes were closed until about 8:45 p.m. when one lane reopened.

The far left lane is now closed and traffic is backed up in the area. The far left lane heading west in the same area is also closed.

The highway reopened and traffic was flowing just after 10 p.m.