NC trooper to miss work while recovering from I-40 crash near Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper will be out of work while he recovers from a crash along Interstate 40 just outside Raleigh Friday night, officials say.

The wreck, which initially closed two eastbound lanes, was reported around 8:15 p.m. along I-40 eastbound near mile marker 301, which is near the Interstate 440 interchange.

The three-car crash happened while the trooper’s cruiser was stopped in traffic, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol 1st Sgt. Brian Maynard.

A driver crashed into the rear of the stopped highway patrol cruiser, pushing it forward into another car, Maynard said.

The trooper was injured but was not taken to a hospital. He will miss “a few days of work” while he recovers, Maynard said.

Video from the scene showed heavy damage to the front and rear of a North Carolina State Highway Patrol cruiser. A sedan in front of the cruiser appeared to have damage to the rear portion.

The driver who triggered the wreck was cited for failure to reduce speed, Maynard said. Lanes along I-40 were closed until just after 10 p.m.