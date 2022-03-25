RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Harnett County woman was excited to cash her winning lottery ticket that she thought was for $500. But when she arrived in Raleigh, her winnings quickly grew to six figures.

Nikita Adeogun, a 47-year-old nurse from Dunn, said she knew she won big on her $2 lottery ticket, but thought it was only a few hundred dollars when a store clerk told her she had to go lottery headquarters to claim her prize.

“I thought maybe $600 or $700,” Adeogun said while on her way to Raleigh.

But when the nurse arrived in Raleigh she found out she won a $113,715 jackpot.

Adeogun played the 10X Fast Play jackpot and took home $80,750 after taxes, the NC Education Lottery said.

Fast Play’s rolling, progressive jackpot increases with every ticket sold until its won. A $2 jackpot receives 20-percent of the jackpot amount and this game has a 1-in-240,000 of winning.

“My heart just stopped,” Adeogun said. “I’m just so grateful.”