NC women’s prison reports first COVID-19 death

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Correctional Institute for Women has reported its first COVID-19 death.
According to the NC Department of Public Safety website, the facility has tested 213 individuals. Ninety of those tested were positive for the virus. One person has since died due to the virus, the website says.
In total, state health officials have performed 1,234 COVID-19 tests in state-ran prisons. Overall, 627 tests yielded positive results, while 607 others tested negative.
NCDPS says four people have died in state prisons due to the coronavirus.
- DMV Headquarters in Raleigh to close for cleaning after employee tests positive for COVID-19
- Charlotte Motor Speedway to host drive-thru graduations for Class of 2020
- Flattening the scam curve: How to watch out for COVID-19 stimulus fraud
- Tennessee to set ‘murder hornet’ traps later this month
- NC’s contact-tracing partnership most similar to one in Massachusetts
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now