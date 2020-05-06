NC women’s prison reports first COVID-19 death

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Correctional Institute for Women has reported its first COVID-19 death.

According to the NC Department of Public Safety website, the facility has tested 213 individuals. Ninety of those tested were positive for the virus. One person has since died due to the virus, the website says.

In total, state health officials have performed 1,234 COVID-19 tests in state-ran prisons. Overall, 627 tests yielded positive results, while 607 others tested negative.

NCDPS says four people have died in state prisons due to the coronavirus.