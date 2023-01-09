Buildings throughout downtown Raleigh are lit blue in support against human trafficking (Lillian Donahue, Jon Jenkins/CBS 17).

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Hundreds of people across North Carolina are exploited through human trafficking every year, according to the National Human Trafficking Hotline.

State law enforcement agencies and leaders are raising awareness and upping efforts to crack down on trafficking.

Monday, U.S. Attorney Michael Easley announced a new human trafficking task force, starting in the Raleigh-Cary area.

The force includes 11 different law enforcement agencies, as well as three prosecutorial offices.

They will all meet routinely to share information, get specialized training and put together the newest strategies to catch traffickers.

“Human traffickers prey on the vulnerable members of our community, and we are proud to join our Federal, state, and local partners on the human trafficking task force to combat this prolific crime,” Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said. “We will work closely with the court system to ensure that human traffickers are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law and that the victims are given the resources and support for healing. We will not be a community that allows individuals to abuse other members of society.”

Between July 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022, the North Carolina Department of Administration received 392 reports from sexual assault agencies statewide of human trafficking survivors.

January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month. In honor of the victims and survivors, buildings in downtown Raleigh are lit in blue from Monday-Wednesday.

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill professor Dean Duncan worked for five years through Project No Rest to coordinate North Carolina organizations, faith groups, survivors and law enforcement agencies to help save exploited children and adults.

Duncan said the signs of trafficking are often overlooked.

“Somebody who’s being trafficked may look like that young woman who’s standing in front of you in line at Food Lion or that young man that’s just in front of you at McDonald’s ordering a hamburger, or that kid who’s in class raising his hand to get the teacher’s attention,” Duncan said.

North Carolina consistently ranks among the top 15 states for reports to the national hotline. Duncan said a growing population, major highways and tourist destinations all contribute to the hundreds of cases per year.

“Vacation areas on the coast, we’ve got vacation areas in the mountains,” Duncan said. “Sporting events, other things that bring a lot of people into the state. A lot of business people, a lot of conferences going on.”

The National Human Trafficking Hotline is available 24/7 at 1-888-373-7888.

Other resources for information include the North Carolina Human Trafficking Coalition and The North Carolina Coalition Against Human Trafficking.