NCDHHS looking to add COVID-19 testing sites in Wake County after surge in demand

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is looking to add COVID-19 testing sites in Wake County to help ease the long lines at other testing sites.

Wake County says it’s constantly in touch with NCDHHS about its demand for testing and how the state can help. The county says the state is looking at opening those sites sometime this week.

We talked with people getting tested who say they’re on board with having more options.

“I’m a nurse and I care about the people I come in contact with so we couldn’t wait to get tested just to be on the safe side,” Diane Huggins said after she and her family were tested Wednesday morning.

The state requires pre-registration for its sites. To sign up, click here: Mako Medical