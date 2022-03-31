RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you’re planning to travel on Interstate 40 eastbound between southeast Raleigh and Clayton this weekend, then be prepared for delays.

According to a release from the North Carolina Department of Transportation, contractors are planning multiple closures this weekend as they widen part of I-40 eastbound from southeast Raleigh to Clayton.

The closures begin Friday at 8 p.m. when one lane of I-40 east will be closed from mile marker 306 to 309. Drivers will need to cross over onto the future I-40 west lanes and bridges over U.S. Route 70 Business for about a quarter-mile, the release said. Drivers will then cross back over onto the eastbound side on the lanes closest to the median.

By diverting traffic off that section of I-40 east, contractors will be able to safely demolish the current I-40 east bridges over U.S. 70 Business and build new ones, the NCDOT said.

Traffic will be rerouted into this new pattern by 7 a.m. Saturday and will remain shifted until 2023.

A second closure will happen a few hours after one lane of I-40 east closes, this time at the loop from U.S. 70 Business west onto I-40 east. The loop will close at 11 p.m. Friday so that crews can build the new loop and tie that into the new temporary traffic pattern on I-40 that’s highlighted above.

A detour will take drivers to Jones Sausage Road to get onto I-40 east. The loop is expected to be back open by 5 a.m. Monday.

A third closure will take place Friday and Saturday nights at the ramp from U.S. 70 east onto I-40 east. The ramp will be closed from 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday until 6 a.m. the following day.

The NCDOT said that a detour for the ramp will take drivers from I-40 west to Jones Sausage Road (exit 303) and travelers will then need to turn around and get on I-40 east.

The NCDOT advises drivers to allow extra time to get around the detours and pay attention while traveling through work zones.