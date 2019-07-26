NCDOT asks for feedback on drones via online survey

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Department of Transportation is asking for feedback from the public on the use of drones.

The survey will ask for thoughts and concerns about current and future applications of drone technology, the release said. Some uses include inspecting bridges, monitoring storm damage, and delivering life-saving medical supplies.

“Public input has been an important part of our program from the beginning and will be even more important as we move forward,” said Basil Yap, UAS program manager for NCDOT. “We want to make informed decisions based on what people in our state want and what they are concerned about.”

The survey takes a few minutes to fill out and can be answered by anyone — even someone who has never seen a drone, the release said.

