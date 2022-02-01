NCDOT cleans up after Raleigh rabbi spots swastika painted on I-540 pedestrian bridge

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Raleigh man is speaking out to CBS 17 after he found swastikas painted on a pedestrian bridge over Interstate 540.

Eric Solomon is a rabbi for Beth Meyer Synagogue and lives just down the street from the pedestrian bridge. He found the hate symbols during a run in January.

“It totally stopped me in my tracks. Swastikas, as a member of the Jewish community, is the ultimate symbol of hatred,” said Solomon.

He says there is graffiti on this pedestrian bridge often, but this time it hurt him deeply and he refused to stay silent.

“I’m not afraid to see it, but it’s a very deep feeling in the soul to see that symbol, and to see it in my neighborhood, and to see it where my children go by, and other children,” said Solomon.

He reported it to the City of Raleigh and the North Carolina Department of Transportation and was pleased by the response and action taken.

CBS 17’s traffic anchor Laura Smith took a visit to the pedestrian bridge shortly after talking to Solomon and reported seeing the hate symbols. While she was there, an NCDOT contractor was there measuring and cleaning up the graffiti covering the bridge.

Solomon confirmed the graffiti is now gone.

“The question is, what are we going to do to help stop it? And what are we going to do, and hopefully find out who’s doing this, and to educate them?” he said.

Graffiti is illegal in North Carolina and very expensive to clean up.

According to NCDOT spokesperson Marty Homan, “graffiti is hard to stop, people need to be caught in the act. It is illegal – a misdemeanor.”

He said the state spent $31,000 in the fiscal year 2021 and is at around $20,000 so far in this fiscal year, not including this clean-up.