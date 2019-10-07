NCDOT fines contractor $30K for failing to open Capital Blvd on time

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Morrisville-based contractor faces a $30,000 fine after failing to clear their construction site on southbound Capital Boulevard on Monday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Work on southbound Capital Boulevard near Peace Street was supposed to be finished and cleared by 6 a.m. per terms of their contract — but it didn’t happen.

The section of southbound Capital Boulevard at Peace Street was shut down for hours as construction equipment remained in the roadway, the NCDOT said. The unexpected closure resulted in massive backups and delays.

The road reopened around 9 a.m., according to the NCDOT.

Zachry Construction was fined $2,500 every 15 minutes the opening was delayed – totaling $30,000, NCDOT confirmed.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

