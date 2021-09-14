NCDOT: Crews to close I-40 east at exit 306 in Garner to install girders

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – Contractors will close Interstate-40 east at exit 306 Tuesday night as work continues on the completion of Interstate-540, the North Carolina Department of Transportation announced.

The closure will begin at midnight and last for up to five hours to help crews install girders on the future New Bethel Church Road bridge over I-40.

“The existing New Bethel Church Road bridge is being replaced to make way for the new turbine interchange design being built at the convergence of I-40, U.S. 70 and N.C. 540,” NCDOT said.

The following detour will be in place:

During the closure, traffic will be detoured to take Exit 306 and U.S. 70 West and N.C. 50 South to N.C. 42 East back to I-40 East. Traffic will be unable to head east on U.S. 70 Business.

Click here to see a map of the detour

NCDOT asks motorists to please slow down and pay extra attention while moving through the work zone.