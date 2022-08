GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting a crash on I-40 near US-70 by Garner.

NCDOT said the right shoulder was closed near Exit 306 to US-70. It reopened after 2:30 p.m.

NCDOT’s map showed traffic was backed up about eight miles.

(NCDOT)

The Highway Patrol said a red motorcycle crashed into a white truck. The driver of the motorcycle had minor injuries.