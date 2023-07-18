RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two pedestrians were killed on the same Raleigh road just one week apart from each other.

Raleigh Police said 82-year-old Larry Weiner was outside a marked crosswalk near the intersection of Capital Boulevard and Old Buffaloe Road Saturday night when he crossed in front of a car and was hit.

Exactly one week before that, and about a mile north at Capital Blvd. near Calvary Drive, another man was hit and killed.

“It doesn’t surprise me, it doesn’t surprise me at all,” said Justin Dixon of Raleigh.

Dixon crosses the road every day because he doesn’t drive.

“I would say some of the drivers, they don’t really want to wait for pedestrians and I could see how that could cause a lot of accidents in the future because people just are in such a hurry,” Dixon said.

Dixon said he’s had close calls himself while crossing the road.

According to state data from NC Vision Zero, five pedestrians were killed last year along a less than one mile stretch of Capital Blvd. between Louisburg Rd. and North New Hope Rd. The crash from July 8 along Capital falls into that stretch.

In her 2022 Q4 crime report, Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson cited the stretch as one of the top three areas where pedestrians were hit.

John Grant is the Central Regional Traffic Operations Engineer with the North Carolina Department of Transportation. He said the roads many lanes and high volume of cars can make it tough for pedestrians.

“Capital’s just a challenging route for pedestrians, so, but we’re doing everything that we can,” Grant said.

He said new Hi-Viz pavement markings were put at crosswalks along Capital Blvd. to help pedestrians stand-out. The crosswalks have stripes in the middle. The Hi-Viz crosswalks are at signalized intersections along Capital between Crabtree Blvd. and Spring Forest Rd.

The Raleigh Police Department said the two pedestrians recently killed along Capital were outside a crosswalk.

“We will do a follow up investigation as with any fatal crash that occurs and then we’ll see if there’s anything that we can do differently to try to improve or enhance pedestrian safety,” Grant said.

Another safety improvement Grant said is coming is curb extensions for the intersection at Capital and Calvary. He said by bringing out the curb pedestrians will have a shorter distance to cross.

CBS 17 asked Raleigh Police if the driver in Saturday’s crash will face charges. A spokesperson for the department said the crash is still under investigation and an update will be released at the appropriate time.