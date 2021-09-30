NCDOT permanently closes exit on I-440 WB as part of improvements project

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Changes are now in place at the Interstate 440/Western Boulevard interchange.

At 5 a.m. Thursday, the North Carolina Department of Transportation closed Exit 2A permanently as part of the next phase of the Interstate 440 Improvements Project. This exit took drivers from I-440 west to Western Boulevard east.

Now, those drivers will use Exit 2B, which has been converted to Exit 2, to access Western Boulevard.

A new spur has been built near the top of the existing ramp and will allow drivers to turn left in addition to turning right as they do now.

The I-440/Western Boulevard interchange is being converted to a diverging diamond interchange and is expected to be complete in November.