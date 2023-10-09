WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — On select dates from Tuesday until Oct. 24, work on a Durham Road/N.C. 98 and East Roosevelt/Wait Avenue resurfacing project will require a series of overnight lane closures.

Fred Smith Co., a private contractor working on behalf of the N.C. Department of Transportation, will reduce to one lane with intermittent two-way traffic portions of the following roads from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.:

Durham Road/N.C. 98 from Capital Boulevard/U.S. 1 to the South Main Street/U.S. 1A roundabout.

Please note: This work will also prohibit on-street parking along South Avenue from Wingate Street to the South Main Street/U.S. 1A roundabout.

East Roosevelt Avenue/Wait Avenue from South Avenue to just beyond Dunn Creek.

Weather permitting, the work will take place on the following dates in October: 10, 11, 12, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 22, 23, and 24.

The lane closures are necessary to allow crews to resurface the roadway, the NCDOT said. Signage and flaggers will be in place to manage traffic flow and safely direct motorists through the work areas. Signage and cones will also be in place to prohibit on-street parking.

Delays are expected, so motorists are encouraged to avoid the area if possible and take an alternate route. Access to all driveways and parking lots will be maintained at all times.

The contractor is starting work at 7 p.m. each evening to reduce the impact on travelers and make the work safer for crews.