NCDOT to resurface 25 miles of road in eastern Wake County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 8 miles of U.S. Route 64 Business near Wendell will be resurfaced after a state Department of Transportation contract was awarded.

NCDOT on Thursday said work will begin as soon as this spring on the 8.3-mile stretch of roadway between Liles Dean Road and the Franklin County line.

Another 16.3 miles of state-maintained roads in eastern Wake County also will be resurfaced under the $4.6 million contract awarded to Carolina Sunrock of Raleigh.

NCDOT says the project must be complete by the fall.