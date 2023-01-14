RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Some parts of I-440 are a smooth ride, other parts have dips and rough patches.

Andrea Martinez, of Raleigh, got her windshield smashed and voiced concerns about the bumpy road, wondering what could be done to fix it.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said help is on the way for the road, but in the meantime is urging drivers to be patient.

Maritnez drives the stretch of highway between the Glenwood Ave. and Six Forks Road exits everyday for work.

“I mean it causes so much damage, the rocks just keep coming up, you can get hit with pebbles 5 or 6 times in that one span between Six Forks and Glenwood,” she said.

Martinez said last week as a truck was driving by, a rock flew up from the road, cracking the windshield on her new car.

“I cried, you know, I’ve only had the car a short time, so it really broke my heart when I lost the windshield so soon,” she said.

It cost her almost $300 to replace it.

Martinez posted about her experience on the social media site Nextdoor and more than 100 people commented, many sharing similar concerns.

CBS 17 showed a video of the drive between the Glenwood Ave. and Six Forks Road exits to Bill Moilla who owns Register’s Auto Glass of Raleigh.

“Any dips or valleys could gather debris and when somebody big and fast runs over it get that debris flying into the cars behind them,” Moilla said.

NCDOT said it hired a contractor to resurface the entire road.

“The project to rehabilitate Interstate 440 (the Raleigh Beltline) between west of Lake Boone Trail and east of Wake Forest Road was awarded in August,” a spokesperson said in a statement. “The contractor, Fred Smith Company, can begin this $26 million project as soon as weather cooperates, and the contractor is scheduled to complete the work by fall 2024.”

In addition to new pavement, the spokesperson said the work includes improved drainage, bridge repair, and signage updates along the five-mile stretch.

“We ask that people be patient and drive safely in this area while we make these improvements,” the spokesperson said.

For Martinez, she hopes the smoother road can come sooner than fall of 2024.

“That’s a really long time to wait,” she said. “If we have no choice, then that would be… if that’s all we can do, then that’s all we can do,” she said.