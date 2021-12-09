NCDOT wants your opinion on major Capital Boulevard project that would turn section into freeway

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Drivers can give their opinions on a proposed project that would turn part of U.S. Highway 1, also known as Capital Boulevard North, into a freeway.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation is giving drivers a chance to take a look at the maps for the project and give their input during Thursday’s meeting.

The department’s proposal would convert the stretch between Interstate 540 and Purnell and Harris roads in Wake Forest into a four-lane freeway with paved shoulder lanes on each side. You would only be able to get on using interchanges and service roads would be used to get to businesses.

The department says the goal in all of this is to alleviate the congestion.

“We know it’s an issue so this project will eliminate stoplights, private road entrances, and that sort of thing and turning this into a freeway,” said NCDOT spokesperson Marty Homan.

The department says the project would cost around $750 million and construction would start in 2024.

The virtual meeting is Thursday at 6 p.m. and here’s the link to register.