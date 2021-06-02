NCDOT will close Moores Pond Road near Wake Forest for a month

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – NCDOT contractors will close a segment of Moores Pond Road at U.S. 401 today at 9 a.m.

This will allow crews to construct the new intersection. However, traffic on U.S. 401 will not be impacted.

Northbound drivers on Barham Siding Road where the road name changes to Moores Pond Road north of U.S. 401, will be detoured south on U.S. 401, north on N.C. 96 and east on N.C. 98 to get to Moores Pond Road. Southbound drivers will follow the same route but in reverse.

Drivers should allow extra time for the detour and pay extra attention while driving near the work zone.

​This construction is part of a widening project to improve six miles of U.S. 401 between N.C. 96 and Flat Rock Church Road and Clifton Pond Road. This project is near its halfway point and is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2022.