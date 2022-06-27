RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Republican Party is calling on Democratic leaders to denounce all threats of violence or illegal activity after the GOP headquarters was vandalized.

The NCGOP said someone spraypainted “threats of violence” on its headquarters on Hillsborough Street late Friday after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The message on the building said:

“IF ABORTION ISN’T SAFE NEITHER R YOU”

An anarchy symbol and hearts were also spray-painted on the wall.

(Image courtesy NCGOP)

“It is unfortunate and unacceptable that left-wing activists resort to vandalism, destruction of property, and threats of violence in response to any political views they disagree with,” NCGOP said in a statement.

North Carolina Republicans want Democratic leaders to “denounce these and all threats of violence or illegal activity.”

On Monday, the vandalism was being washed off the building.

The building is equipped with surveillance cameras.