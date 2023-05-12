KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly alcohol-related crash that happened early Friday morning in Wake County.

The crash happened Friday morning around 3 a.m. at U.S. 64 Business East near Knightdale just before Interstate 87.

Troopers confirmed to CBS 17 that the crash involved a fatality involving a man who was driving a Honda.

The wreck happened as the Honda driver was heading east in the westbound lanes on U.S. 64 Business and collided head-on with a Cadillac driven by a woman, troopers said.

Troopers said alcohol is suspected as a factor in the crash.

The woman was taken to WakeMed for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. The man, whose name was not released, died.

The road reopened at 6:37 a.m.