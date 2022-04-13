RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A northeast Raleigh community swimming pool became the scene of a missing child and near-drowning Wednesday night.

Raleigh police arrived on the scene at 3508 Pritchard Court initially to assist in locating a child reported missing.

However, things took a turn when the Raleigh Watch Commander said they found the child, a 3-year-old boy, in the pool.

The incident occurred at approximately 8:10 p.m. The child was transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition, police said.