RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Wake County Animal Center’s six-year record of not having to euthanize animals because of a lack of space is in jeopardy, according to a news release sent Thursday.

The shelter said it is only a few pets away from capacity on its adoption floor. It has more than 75 dogs available for adoption, and more than 60 are living at the animal center. Of them, 37 have been waiting for adoption for more than two weeks.

“We desperately need our community to come and adopt these dogs,” said Dr. Jennifer Frederico, Wake County Animal Services Director. “We haven’t had to euthanize our animals for space since 2016, and we are very worried. One animal euthanized for space is one animal too many!”

The Wake County Animal Center said it is the only open-admission shelter in the county that doesn’t turn away animals. Last year, it took in more than 8,000 animals, had more than 3,400 adopted, placed more than 2,300 in partner groups, and found foster families for 1,700.

Anyone interested in adopting a pet can look through the shelter’s gallery or visit between noon and 6 p.m. any day of the week. The Wake County Animal Center is located at 820 Beacon Lake Drive in Raleigh.