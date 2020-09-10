Nearly 14,000 gallons of untreated wastewater spills in Raleigh neighborhood

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An estimate of around 13,800 gallons of untreated wastewater spilled due to a collapsed stormwater junction box, the City of Raleigh said in a news release.

The sanitary sewer spill started Wednesday around 10:45 a.m. at 1902 Glenwood Ave. The City says that the collapsed stormwater junction box eroded a six-inch sewer gravity main.

Crews notified the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality Divison of Water Resources of the spill and took steps to try and stop the impact of the spill, the City said.

Crews were attempting to contain the spill Thursday morning downstream to collect and return wastewater. The City said it is estimated that the spill has released at least 13,800 gallons of untreated wastewater so far.

As of Thursday morning, the City said the spill has remained within the stormwater system and has not reached any surface water.

Raleigh Water crews will shut down both eastbound lanes of the 1800-2100 blocks of Glenwood Avenue, between St. Mary’s Street and Fairview Road, in order to make repairs to the sewer line. The closure begins at 5 a.m. Friday.

A section of Myrtle Avenue between Glenwood and Creston avenues will also be closed.

The closures are expected to last through the weekend, “but the full scope of the repair will not be clear until repair work begins,” the City said.

Officials announced the following detour for drivers in the area:

For those traveling eastbound on Glenwood Avenue, turn right onto St. Mary’s Street, left onto Fairview Road, and then make a right back onto Glenwood Avenue.

Potential rainy weather Friday and this weekend could impact the construction schedule, officials said.

Customers in the area of the repairs are not expected to experience any service interruptions.