RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh community continues to wait to see the body camera video from the deadly incident involving police and 32-year-old Darryl Williams.

Right now, six officers are still on administrative duty.

Williams died in police custody nearly two weeks ago after officers fired stun guns at him three times.

In North Carolina, a judge has to agree to release any law enforcement body camera footage.

CBS 17 learned as of Monday afternoon, the Raleigh Police Department had yet to file a petition to a judge — to get the video released.

A representative told CBS 17 they will be petitioning “very soon,” but did not respond to questions about the delay.

The delay will add time to an already lengthy process.

In Halifax County, video shows gunshots fired at deputies Thursday night.

The community was able to watch the events unfold by Friday afternoon.

But in Raleigh, it’s a different story, for a different scenario.

According to the Raleigh Police Department’s preliminary investigative report, Williams died in their custody after he had been tased three times on Jan. 17.

The body camera video has yet to be seen.

“The whole notion is that these are an accountability tool,” said Mike Tadych.

Tadych is the co-general counsel for the North Carolina Press Association.

He’s fought on behalf of organizations, like CBS 17, to gain access to this kind of video.

“We have to go and request release. It takes up an enormous amount of court resources and time,” he explained.

Since 2016, body camera footage has not been considered to be a public record in North Carolina.

Law enforcement agencies must file a petition to a judge, who then decides, based on eight factors if the video can be disseminated.

“In my experience, in certain jurisdictions, that happens when whatever is being asserted against law enforcement is dispelled or contradicted by recordings, that happens quickly,” said Tadych.

Some lawmakers, like State Senator Mujtaba Mohammed from Mecklenburg County, have been trying to change the process.

He filed a bill in the General Assembly last session, to make things less complicated.

In a statement, he told CBS17, in part,

“Requiring citizens and the media to go to court to gain access to body-cam footage is inappropriate, establishes roadblocks to transparency, and is a disservice to our community. This process damages police accountability and erodes the public’s confidence in law enforcement, and our justice system.”

Mohammed added he plans to file another bill this session, in hopes of changing the process.

“We’re not here to indict or vindicate law enforcement. And we’re not here to indict or vindicate people in the video,” added Tadych. “We’re just trying to get more information.”