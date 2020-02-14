Nearly 2,000 Wake County workers have info exposed during ‘phishing attack’ against vendor

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Nearly 2,000 Wake County workers had their personal information shared during a security breach by a former vendor for the county, officials said Friday.

Interactive Medical Systems, the former flexible spending benefits vendor for Wake County workers, said that the personal information of about 1,900 Wake County employees was shared through a breach to “an unauthorized third party,” the county said in a news release.

The breach exposed the names, dates of service and partial social security numbers of the most of the 1,900 employees, officials said.

A small group of the 1,900 had their names, addresses and full social security numbers exposed.

That group will be eligible for a year of free credit monitoring from Interactive Medical Systems.

The company confirmed the breach was the result of a phishing attack against an Interactive Medical Systems worker, officials said.

No personal information from Wake County residents was affected.

The breach occurred from July 19, 2019, to Dec. 31, 2019.

The company discovered it on Dec. 31, 2019. and mailed a letter to Wake County on Jan. 29, 2020, confirming the breach.

Wake County’s contract with Interactive Medical Systems ended on Dec. 31, 2019.

“The decision to change vendors was not connected to the security breach,” the news release said.

More headlines from CBS17.com: