Nearly 20,000 fans gather for Dave Matthews Band as Raleigh venue opens for 1st time in 18+ months

RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) – Tens of thousands of people gathered Friday for the first time in more than a year and a half to see a concert at the Coastal Credit Union Music Park.

For the first night back in 650 days, the venue sold out for the Dave Matthews Band with nearly 20,000.

Fan Jodi Brin said seeing her favorite band back in person is something she dreamed of for months.

“He just got me through COVID. I’m telling you all I did was listen to Dave Matthews through COVID and I just couldn’t miss his first concert,” Brin said.

The music park’s general manager, Jeannine Beson, said while masks are no longer required at the music park, there are some COVID-19 precautions that are required.

“Everyone’s ticket is on the phone — we are a cashless venue. We have hand sanitizing stations everywhere, we have mobile ordering,” Beson said.

Around 1,000 staff members are also back to work.

“It is one of the greatest joys that our entire team, all of the people that I’ve worked here for years to actually to get to them to come back,” Beson said. “It’s super emotional, it’s super exciting and we all get to do it together.”

Luke Bryan will play at the amphitheater on Saturday.