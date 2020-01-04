Most power restored after line of storms moves through Raleigh

A Duke Energy map showing the area of the previous power outage that impacted about 1,800 customers.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A line of storms that moved through the Triangle left parts of Raleigh without power Saturday evening.

The Raleigh-Wake Communications Center reported several intersections had no functioning traffic lights around 6 p.m. Saturday.

Meanwhile, a tree was down blocking Old Creedmoor Road at Appaloosa Run in northern Wake County, the 911 center reported.

Duke Energy reported about 1,800 customers were without power in an area east of downtown Raleigh. By 6:45 p.m. most areas had power restored except for a small section between New Bern Avenue and Poole Road.

The area of the larger earlier power outage included most of New Bern Avenue and Poole Road just west of WakeMed.

A line of storms moved through before 6 p.m. The National Weather Service warned of wind gusts in excess of 30 mph were possible.

