RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh officials said that cleanup operations are continuing Sunday after nearly 35,000 gallons of raw sewage spilled Saturday near the Neuse River.

Crews with the Raleigh Water Department were notified about the spill in the area of 12408 Village Pines Lane, which is in a neighborhood off Falls of Neuse Road about 200 feet from the Neuse River, according to a City of Raleigh news release.

When crews arrived, they found “an active sewer overflow from a manhole,” the news release said.

When they arrived, crews tried to mitigate the spill and impact of the sewage flow, the release said.

Around 11:45 a.m. Saturday, crews removed the blockage and contained the spilling sewage, according to the release.

Officials said about 34,800 gallons of sewage reached an unnamed tributary of the Neuse Basin.

“There was no observed fish kill or unnecessary vegetative damage resulting from this sewer event,” the news release said.

Officials said the sewer line was blocked by “grease and rags.”

Raleigh officials said sewer spills can be reported by calling 919-996-3245.