RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County Sheriff’s deputies say calls to address mental health crises are increasing.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office has boosted crisis response training to catch up with climbing call volumes.

“Whereas it used to be this deputy would deal with this once a night. Now he’s dealing with it two or three times a night,” Sergeant Jeff Martin said.

The agency has trained nearly 400 people across all departments, from deputies on patrol, to telecommunicators at dispatch and all School Resource Officers with crisis intervention tools.

“It’s much more prevalent. Society as a whole is open,” Martin said. “Seeing that we have a problem falls on the Sheriff’s Office and law enforcement to deal with these problems. So why not train the people?”

Sergeant Jeff Martin says it’s also critical for detention officers to know how to identify and help a person with a mental health crisis. The agency has trained 173 detention officers so far.

“One of the biggest things we used to hear is one of the largest mental health facilities in Wake County, unfortunately, is the jail,” Martin said. “Sometimes there’s not resources available, and that’s the only one to keep people from hurting themselves or others.”

Deputy Khristipher Meyer said the crisis intervention training is helping more than just community members, but fellow law enforcement officers as well.

Thursday, Meyer received the an award for crisis intervention “Deputy of the Year” for his work in helping law enforcement officers on scene and after the tragic killing of Deputy Ned Byrd in August cope with that loss.

“I was one of the responding officers that night and there was a lot of things going on,” Meyers said. “It was very emotional for myself and others and I was recognized for my role in helping others through the ordeal.”

Meyer says he responds to multiple mental health calls daily.

“It’s a very tough time,” Meyer said. “Just because we’re out of the pandemic, it’s not stopping because the damage is already done.”