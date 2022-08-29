APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Students in Wake County’s traditional schools are back in the classroom and some of them are breaking in a brand new school.

Nearly 800 students will attend the new Apex Friendship Elementary School. The school’s principal says construction teams put the finishing touches on the school a couple of weeks ago.

Many students met their teachers last Friday, and CBS 17 was there as students arrived for their first day of school.

“Many of them had come to see the school on the outside but for the first time, I said ‘you can come in’ and it was nice to be able to say that,” said Dr. Tanner Gamble, the school’s principal.

While Apex Friendship is fully staffed, the district says it’s looking to fill nearly 350 teaching positions. They’ll use other staff members to fill those vacancies for now.

The district is still short on bus drivers. As a result, they’re having to consolidate bus routes. District leaders tell CBS 17 parents need to prepare for full buses this year and it could take longer to get to school.